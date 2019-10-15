BREAKING NEWS: Female arrested in missing case of elderly Gros Islet man

Share This On:

Police have arrested a female on suspicion of extortion in connection with the disappearance of 83-year-old Gros Islet resident Cletus Hippolyte, also known as ‘ Banana Split’.

Hippolyte was last seen in the Gros-Islet area between Thursday, September 26 and Friday, September 27, relatives said.

According to reports, Hippolyte, who lived alone, has gone missing for the first time.

However, the case has now taken a mysterious twist, after a male, claiming to have information about the missing man, took a number of items, including cash, from the missing man’s family, according to reliable sources.

The male made contact after telephone numbers of the missing man’s relatives were published in the media, sources said.

The male requested boat fuel, a cell phone, clothing, food, water, medication, and top-ups. He also requested that the items be dropped off at a location in Dennery.

A woman collected the items, including the cell phone, but days later leads went cold. No new information and no still no sign of their missing relative, sources further stated.

However, relatives were informed on Monday that a young female was arrested in Soufriere on suspicion of extortion after police tracked the cell phone the family provided, sources said.

We will provide more details on this developing story later today.

