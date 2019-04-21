BREAKING NEWS: Fatal accident in Vieux Fort (see photos)

Share This On:

Pin +1 0 Shares

(SNO) — Law enforcement officials have confirmed that a fatal accident occurred on Sunday afternoon near the Victory Pentecostal Church, Old St Jude Highway in Vieux Fort.

The deceased is reported to be a male, who was the driver of a Toyota Tacoma motor vehicle.

The passenger, also a male individual, has been hospitalised, but his medical condition is unknown at this time.

The vehicle reportedly ran off the road and crashed into a tree, shortly after 5 p.m.

Below are photos of the accident which have been circulating on social media.









( 2 ) ( 9 )