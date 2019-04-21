BREAKING NEWS: Fatal accident in Vieux Fort (see photos)

Share This On:
(SNO) — Law enforcement officials have confirmed that a fatal accident occurred on Sunday afternoon near the Victory Pentecostal Church, Old St Jude Highway in Vieux Fort.
The deceased is reported to be a male, who was the driver of a Toyota Tacoma motor vehicle.
The passenger, also a male individual, has been hospitalised, but his medical condition is unknown at this time.
The vehicle reportedly ran off the road and crashed into a tree, shortly after 5 p.m.
Below are photos of the accident which have been circulating on social media.
(2)(9)