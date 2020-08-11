BREAKING NEWS: Fatal accident in Vieux Fort

(St. Lucia News Online) — Police have confirmed that the young male motorcyclist who crashed head-on into a minibus Tuesday afternoon, August 11, has died.

An emergency official said the motorcyclist, 25-year-old Andy Jn Baptiste, alias Taco, sustained serious injuries and was transported via ambulance to St. Jude Hospital where he was later pronounced dead.

Two CCTV video clips that show a motorcyclist seconds before, and when, he collided head-on with a minibus in Vieux Fort town on Tuesday afternoon, August 11 has been uploaded on social media.

The accident occurred in front of True Value Building & Hardware Supplies Ltd. store. at 3:25 p.m.

An eyewitness told St. Lucia News Online: “The bike man tried to avoid hitting the rear of the pickup truck and ended up in the lane of the bus which was travelling in the opposite direction. No doubt the fella on the bike was speeding, but to avoid running into the back of the van which was just coming out of True Value and which was in his direction, he moved over to the lane in which the bus was travelling and crashed into the bus.”

Jn Baptiste