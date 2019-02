Share This On:

(SNO) — Police are investigating a fatal accident that occurred minutes after midnight on Sunday, Feb. 17.

Dead is Elique Prospere. Another person is currently nursing injuries at Victoria Hospital.

According to reports, an SUV careened off the road in the vicinity of Johnson’s Centre.

One of the occupants was thrown from the vehicle.

Both victims were rushed to hospital via ambulance, where one was later pronounced dead.