BREAKING NEWS: Fatal accident in Castries

One individual has been confirmed dead as a result of a motor vehicle accident in Ciceron, Castries on Monday, Oct. 14, law enforcement officials said.

The name of the deceased has not been officially disclosed.

An emergency official told St. Lucia News Online that the Castries Fire Station responded to a report of a motor vehicle accident in Monkey Town, Ciceron at about 2:05 p.m.

The accident involved a truck that overturned on the road, the official said.

“On arrival at the scene, emergency personnel assessed the driver of the vehicle who happened to be the sole occupant at the time. He was found with negative vitals,” the official said.

“He was finally extricated from the wreckage and subsequently transported to Victoria Hospital via ambulance for further medical intervention,” the official added.

The victim was later pronounced dead by a medical doctor.

More details in a subsequent report.

