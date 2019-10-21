UPDATE: Fatal accident in Castries

Share This On:
Police have confirmed that a fatal motor vehicle accident occurred at the Castries waterfront on Saturday, Oct. 19.
The accident involved a motorcycle that crashed into the metal barriers with two male individuals on board.
Police said the rider has been identified as 20-year-old Monchy, Gros Islet resident Jn Marie Everiste.
His passenger, 19-year-old Kearan Pascal of Degazon, Gros Islet, was hospitalised was serious injuries.
Sources said Everiste died at the scene.
Emergency officials told St. Lucia News Online that fire officers from the Castries and Babonneau fire stations responded to the accident at about 9:55 p.m.
When they arrived at the scene, one of the victims was unresponsive and was pronounced dead at Victoria Hospital, officials said.
The second victim sustained serious injuries and was transported to hospital in a stable condition.
St. Lucia News Online has since received reports that the passenger died at the hospital on Sunday, but we are trying to confirm this and will update you in a subsequent report. CLICK HERE TO READ THE UPDATE
Headline News
- UPDATE: Two dead after Castries motorcycle crash October 21, 2019 12:32 PM
- Soca artiste launches ‘Born Lucian’ clothing brand October 21, 2019 11:01 AM
- Gas, diesel prices increased; cylinder prices decreased October 21, 2019 10:36 AM
- RC Infant school to now remain closed until Tuesday, Oct 22 October 21, 2019 10:21 AM
- Saint Lucia government approves barrel concessions October 21, 2019 10:13 AM
- Three nabbed in connection with Dennery armed robbery October 19, 2019 10:13 PM
- Slain Jamaican guard was planning to bring ‘partner’, relatives to Saint Lucia: sources October 19, 2019 8:16 PM
- Gros Islet man chopped in the neck in stable condition: official October 19, 2019 12:02 PM
- Man shot in Jetrine, Saltibus October 19, 2019 11:45 AM