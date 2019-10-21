Don't Miss
UPDATE: Fatal accident in Castries

By SNO Staff
October 21, 2019

Police have confirmed that a fatal motor vehicle accident occurred at the Castries waterfront on Saturday, Oct. 19.

The accident involved a motorcycle that crashed into the metal barriers with two male individuals on board.

Police said the rider has been identified as 20-year-old Monchy, Gros Islet resident Jn Marie Everiste.

His passenger, 19-year-old Kearan Pascal of Degazon, Gros Islet, was hospitalised was serious injuries.

Scene of the accident

Sources said Everiste died at the scene.

Emergency officials told St. Lucia News Online that fire officers from the Castries and Babonneau fire stations responded to the accident at about 9:55 p.m.

When they arrived at the scene, one of the victims was unresponsive and was pronounced dead at Victoria Hospital, officials said.

The second victim sustained serious injuries and was transported to hospital in a stable condition.

St. Lucia News Online has since received reports that the passenger died at the hospital on Sunday, but we are trying to confirm this and will update you in a subsequent report. CLICK HERE TO READ THE UPDATE

