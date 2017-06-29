BREAKING NEWS: Fairmont Hotels & Resorts announces new hotel and residential development on Saint Lucia

PRESS RELEASE – Luxury hotel operator Fairmont Hotels & Resorts, now part of AccorHotels, and GP GROUP JSC. today announced the development of Fairmont Saint Lucia at Sunset Bay.

Expected to open in late 2019, the 120-room luxury hotel with 40 private residential villas will be situated on 25 acres and 1,870 feet of exquisite beach front on the southwest coast of Saint Lucia, a leading upscale destination in the Lesser Antilles.

Ideally located within 20 minutes of the international airport, Fairmont Saint Lucia at Sunset Bay will be the island’s southernmost luxury resort, boasting spectacular views and access to Saint Lucia’s breathtaking natural landscapes, palm-fringed beaches, magnificent waterfalls, miles of unspoiled rainforest and the majestic Piton Mountains.

“We are thrilled to be announcing this exciting new resort development on Saint Lucia, a premium destination of choice in the Caribbean. Fairmont’s unique blend of exceptional design, location, luxury and hospitality will ensure that Fairmont Saint Lucia at Sunset Bay is a private and exclusive oasis for this stunning island, whose natural landscapes, breathtaking views, friendly locals and authentic culture will impress the most travelled individuals,” said Kevin Frid, Chief Operating Officer, North & Central America, AccorHotels.

“Additionally, this resort marks the continued expansion of Fairmont’s rapidly growing portfolio of highly sought after luxury vacation resorts around the world.”

The award-winning architects and designers of WATG and Wimberly Interiors will create a luxurious Caribbean experience unrivalled on the island. The project will fuse contemporary design with preservation and enhancement of the natural landscape, conserving micro-ecosystems of small mango groves and lush mountain streams, protecting the beach from tidal erosion, and investing in mature landscaping instilling a sense of privacy.

Built into a natural amphitheater, each of the 120 guest rooms and suites and 40 residential villas will offer unobstructed views across the bay. The resort will feature four restaurants and bars; a 9,000 square foot Fairmont spa; outstanding pool facilities including a main resort pool, children’s pool and adult pool with cabanas; private marina with moorings for deluxe yachts; and approximately 10,000 square feet of flexible indoor and outdoor meeting and function space.

From the mountains to the sea, the Fairmont experience will include adventure activities such as paddle surfing, mountain biking, and hiking to discover spectacular nature trails; pampering poolside or at the spa; and connecting with local culture in the nearby fishing village, the source of many local foods and ingredients featured on resort menus.

For guests looking for a more permanent secondary home or getaway retreat, Fairmont Saint Lucia at Sunset Bay will offer 40 private Fairmont-branded residences.

“We have very high expectations for this exciting project. Together with Fairmont, and our renowned design and construction teams, we will work diligently to ensure the highest quality product and guest experience. We are confident that we have assembled an extremely professional and motivated team that will create a remarkable luxury resort that is unique for the island,” said Mr. Georgi Vassilev, Chairman of the Board of Directors, GP GROUP JSC.

“We are also focused on creating additional value for the local community, not only by providing employment opportunities, but also by investing in the development of infrastructure in the region.”

Fairmont Saint Lucia at Sunset Bay will join Caribbean and Mid-Atlantic sister properties Fairmont Royal Pavilion in Barbados, and Bermuda’s Fairmont Southampton and Hamilton Princess & Beach Club, A Fairmont Managed Hotel.

With more than 70 hotels worldwide, Fairmont continues to expand globally with recent openings including Fairmont Quasar Istanbul, Fairmont Chengdu in Western China and Fairmont Fujairah in the Middle East. New luxury hotels scheduled to open later in 2017 include Fairmont Amman in Jordan and Fairmont Riyadh in Saudi Arabia. Fairmont will also open the newest, largest and most state-of-the-art hotel in Austin, TX later this year.

Fairmont Hotels & Resorts is a luxury brand that consistently rates among the best in the world in customer-based rankings such as the TripAdvisor awards, as well as industry and media awards such as the AAA Five Diamond Ratings, the Condé Nast Traveler Gold List, and Travel + Leisure’s 500 World’s Best Hotels.