BREAKING NEWS: Entrepot Secondary to remain closed until next week Tuesday

(PRESS RELEASE) — The Ministry of Education, Innovation, Gender Relations and Sustainable Development wishes to inform parents and guardians of students attending the Entrepot Secondary School that students are to remain home until Monday, October 28, 2019, to facilitate the comprehensive assessment of the school and completion of needed works.
The Ministry advises that formal classes will resume on Tuesday, October 29, 2019; however, all teachers are expected to report for duty on Monday, October 28, 2019.
The Ministry apologises for any inconvenience caused.
