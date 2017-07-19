Going Places Travel, call one of our travel advisors today! Castries (452-3282); Vieux Fort (454-9100); Rodney Bay: 452-2151.

BREAKING NEWS: Elderly tourist dies in Saint Lucia

By SNO Staff
July 19, 2017
An elderly American tourist is suspected of drowning while snorkelling off the coast of Anse Chasanet in Soufriere on Wednesday afternoon, according to reports.

The victim, 77-year-old Mary Jane Kamm, encountered difficulty while snorkelling around 2:30 p.m.

She was taken to Soufriere Hospital where she was pronounced dead shortly after, according to sources.

  1. Greek
    July 20, 2017 at 10:23 AM

    Cherryo, we all take risks sometimes. When you are iuse to doing something, especially sports or exercise related exercises,you tend not to let age be a deterring factor to stop you. She may just have a stroke,heart attack or some other health issue which resulted in drowning. So sad

    (3)(0)
    Reply
    • Anonymous
      July 20, 2017 at 12:52 PM

      This truth gives them confidence that they have eternal life, which God, who does not lie, promised them before the world began.

      – Titus 1: 2

      (1)(0)
      Reply
  2. Bleh
    July 20, 2017 at 9:47 AM

    These people always die in a vacation. Check the stats

    (0)(4)
    Reply
    • Calvin
      July 20, 2017 at 12:05 PM

      Perhaps for our benefit of learning, you can cite where we can find those stats to which you refer and seem familiar with.

      (2)(0)
      Reply
  3. Anonymous
    July 20, 2017 at 9:27 AM

    Wow I hope her family overseas has been informed.

    (2)(0)
    Reply
  4. Jean dennery
    July 20, 2017 at 8:58 AM

    sounds like the start of a lifetime movie plot

    (1)(2)
    Reply
  5. nerfititi
    July 20, 2017 at 7:45 AM

    Oh my that's sad,she must have had a cardiac arrest whiles snorkelling.

    (1)(0)
    Reply
  6. christina
    July 20, 2017 at 7:30 AM

    So sad to hear.

    (1)(0)
    Reply
  7. LucianInChicago
    July 20, 2017 at 3:31 AM

    One life to live yo...At least she lived her life. Though it ended tragically, she was not online commentating on news articles. Try to be more positive my people.

    (7)(0)
    Reply
  9. hunter
    July 20, 2017 at 1:01 AM

    Soufriere Hospital ? Soufriere have a hospital ? Soufriere had a building that was called a hospital . I think that place closed down a few years ago . I guess they were referring to some health center in the area.. There is no hospital in Soufriere.

    (5)(0)
    Reply
  10. Anonymous
    July 19, 2017 at 11:53 PM

    That is not supposed to happen, where was her guide? was she on her own? was there a life guide on duty at the time? who was responsible for looking out for the woman while she was out snorkeling? Someone will have to be held responsible for this tragedy..

    (1)(6)
    Reply
  11. Vitalis.
    July 19, 2017 at 11:39 PM

    There will be many more of these types of sudden, stupid deaths among these tourists who come from these countries with all silly pre-conceived ideas of tropical countries. That is EXTREME TOURISM and it is high time for Government Officials to intervene & stop these idiots from risking or taking their lives while they are here on holidays. There is another elderly tourist who came here for the main purpose of swimming down our coasts and no one is stopping him. If these idiots really want to endanger their lives and die on their risky antics, why don't they stay in their countries and do it there?

    (2)(4)
    Reply
    • Calvin
      July 20, 2017 at 12:15 PM

      LOL, you're funny!

      "If these idiots really want to endanger their lives and die on their risky antics,..."

      Vitalis, you seem to be quite unaware of the realities in this context.

      We don't need to look to tourists for that, some of we St. Lucians, on a daily basis, far exceed any tourist behaviour in endangering their lives and other risky antics. Where shall we start, driving under the influence, reckless driving, unprotected sex, there's a long list. We're no angels. Tourists don't come here wearing clown suits and phoning ahead to a hospital for reservations, they know that they have exceptionally better medical care where they come from, not here. Why do you think that those St. Lucians that can afford it don't get medical procedures here, they fly to Europe or the U.S.

      (0)(0)
      Reply
  12. Fed-up
    July 19, 2017 at 11:09 PM

    The woman came an have her dream death
    Died in the Caribbean

    (1)(1)
    Reply
  13. Gundamfatpig
    July 19, 2017 at 10:53 PM

    Well you die in paradise

    (1)(0)
    Reply
  14. Cherryo
    July 19, 2017 at 10:42 PM

    77 year old smh u taking that much risk wow

    (13)(40)
    Reply

