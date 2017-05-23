BREAKING NEWS: Nine-month-old is 24th homicide victim of 2017

The post mortem performed on a nine-month-old baby found dead in Marchand yesterday has confirmed the death as a homicide.
The baby was discovered dead by her mother at their home in George Charles Boulevard, Marchand, Castries.
The post mortem revealed that the baby died of asphyxia secondary to ligature strangulation/hanging.
Reports are that the baby was discovered with a rope around her neck.
The baby’s death is the 24th homicide for 2017.
(1)(6)
I hope its not at the hands of the mother.lord have mercy may her soul rest in peace
This is very sick!!!
Sigh
I really do not know what to say, I weep for the baby ... I weep for this country.
🙊🙊🙊🙊!!!! Words cannot be uttered!! RIP angel
She will stop making noise on the Marchand road now, all her bad manners stop
Awwwww...nooooo.....so many people trying to adopt children in St. Lucia, and some idiots just being selfish and dotish....WTH. I hope they find and deal with whoever is the perp!!!