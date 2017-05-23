Advertisement
BREAKING NEWS: Nine-month-old is 24th homicide victim of 2017

By SNO Staff
May 23, 2017

breaking_news-si_The post mortem performed on a nine-month-old baby found dead in Marchand yesterday has confirmed the death as a homicide.

The baby was discovered dead by her mother at their home in George Charles Boulevard, Marchand, Castries.

The post mortem revealed that the baby died of asphyxia secondary to ligature strangulation/hanging.

Reports are that the baby was discovered with a rope around her neck.

The baby’s death is the 24th homicide for 2017.

7 comments

  1. Tell the children the truth
    May 23, 2017 at 4:34 PM

    I hope its not at the hands of the mother.lord have mercy may her soul rest in peace

    (0)(0)
    Reply
  2. Pantherzone
    May 23, 2017 at 4:33 PM

    This is very sick!!!

    (0)(0)
    Reply
  3. positive vibes
    May 23, 2017 at 4:29 PM

    Sigh

    (0)(0)
    Reply
  4. Chris D
    May 23, 2017 at 4:26 PM

    I really do not know what to say, I weep for the baby ... I weep for this country.

    (0)(0)
    Reply
  5. Jane
    May 23, 2017 at 4:26 PM

    🙊🙊🙊🙊!!!! Words cannot be uttered!! RIP angel

    (0)(0)
    Reply
  6. Officer
    May 23, 2017 at 4:24 PM

    She will stop making noise on the Marchand road now, all her bad manners stop

    (0)(0)
    Reply
  7. Zu
    May 23, 2017 at 4:22 PM

    Awwwww...nooooo.....so many people trying to adopt children in St. Lucia, and some idiots just being selfish and dotish....WTH. I hope they find and deal with whoever is the perp!!!

    (0)(0)
    Reply

