BREAKING NEWS: Nine-month-old is 24th homicide victim of 2017

The post mortem performed on a nine-month-old baby found dead in Marchand yesterday has confirmed the death as a homicide.

The baby was discovered dead by her mother at their home in George Charles Boulevard, Marchand, Castries.

The post mortem revealed that the baby died of asphyxia secondary to ligature strangulation/hanging.

Reports are that the baby was discovered with a rope around her neck.

The baby’s death is the 24th homicide for 2017.