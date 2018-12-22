BREAKING NEWS: Drugs found on Saint Lucian shot dead in Martinique: reports

(SNO) — The Martinique national police is investigating the fatal shooting of a young man in Volga, Fort-de-France on Wednesday night. The deceased is reported to be a Saint Lucian national, according to media reports.

Emergency personnel were called around 12:38 p.m. about the shooting. Upon arrival, they observed a man, who appeared to be in his 30’s, with about 20 bullet wounds in his back and stomach areas, according to Martinique 1ere.

The victim was in “cardiopulmonary arrest” when they arrive, but he was pronounced dead on the spot by a doctor one hour later, the report stated.

Several bullet castings were recovered on the scene near the body and a “large quantity” of drugs was also found on the deceased.