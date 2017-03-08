BOSL
BREAKING NEWS: Drug bust in Micoud

By SNO Staff
March 8, 2017

Two males have been arrested following a drug bust along the Micoud Highway tonight (March 8), sources said said.

Reports are that around 10:30 p.m., police acting on information received, intercepted a car travelling on the Micoud Highway with two individuals and a quantity of drugs was found, sources said.

About three sacks of compressed green vegetable matter suspected to be cannabis was seized, sources said.

The vehicle was reportedly heading in the direction of Vieux Fort when it was stopped by police.

More details later

2 comments

  1. being lucian
    March 9, 2017 at 3:01 PM

    No one seems to comment on the seizure of the substance that is destroying our youth and is highly responsible for such moral decay. SAY NO TO DRUG ABUSE. BRING MY ST.LUCIA BACK

    • Dacobs
      March 9, 2017 at 4:38 PM

      So is alcohol, so is tobacco. They are not only threats to the moral fabric of society they addictive, they kill and they add a significant percentage to the national health bill.

