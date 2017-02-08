BREAKING NEWS: Double homicide accused expresses displeasure with media

Don Pierre Louis, who has been charged with the double homicide in La Clery, was not pleased to see the media when he made his first appearance at court today.
Louis reportedly hissed his teeth and frowned when he saw reporters.
The 37-year-old La Pansee, Castries resident has been charged with two counts of capital murder. Bail was denied and he was remanded until his next court date on March 2.
Jeffery Cashim Abella, 26, and Sandrina Joseph, 29, were found dead in a bedroom. Joseph’s children reportedly found the couple after 6 a.m. on February 1.
A post mortem examination revealed that Joseph died as a result of brain injury secondary to traumatic head injury, and that Abella died as a result of traumatic brain injury secondary to multiple chop wounds to the head.
Louis is reportedly Joseph’s ex-boyfriend and father of her two children.
It is alleged that Louis had threatened Joseph’s life after he was released from prison.