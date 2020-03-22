BREAKING NEWS: Dominica reports first coronavirus case

Share This On:

(DNO) — Dominica has reported its first positive case of the dreaded COVID-19 coronavirus.

Minister for Health, Wellness and New Health Investment, Irving McIntyre, made the announcements in a media statement just moments ago.

McIntyre said that the patient is a 54-year-old Dominican citizen who recently returned to Dominica from the United Kingdom.

He said the individual was placed under home quarantine from the time of arrival and has been under surveillance by a medical team.

The minister added that the person is being treated in a special isolation unit and will remain there until recovery.

“In accordance with public health practices, the Ministry of Health has initiated aggressive contact-tracing to identify every individual who may have come into close contact with this patient,” McIntyre stated. “All individuals identified during contact-tracing will be tested and placed under quarantine.”

