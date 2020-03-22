Dominica: The country’s first coronavirus case is a 54-year-old local man

Share This On:

Pin 383 Shares

(St. Lucia News Online) — Dominica reported its first case of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) on Sunday.

The announcement was made by Health Minister Dr. Irving McIntyre.

He said the positive case is a 54-year-old Dominican man who recently returned to Dominica from the United Kingdom.

“This individual was placed under home quarantine from the time of arrival and has been under surveillance by a medical team,” he explained.

He did not say when the person arrived in Dominica.

McIntyre said the patient is being treated in a special isolation unit and will remain there until recovery.

He said in accordance with protocols, the Ministry of Health has initiated aggressive contract-tracing to identify every individual who may have come in close contact with the patient.

“All individuals identified during contact-tracing will be tested and placed under quarantine,” he stated. “Our primary focus as a ministry is to ensure containment and prevent in-country transmission.”

He said all necessary actions are being taken and encouraged the public to follow proper hygiene and respiratory etiquette and social distancing.

( 0 ) ( 0 )