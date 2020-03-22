Dominica: The country’s first coronavirus case is a 54-year-old local man

Share This On:
(St. Lucia News Online) — Dominica reported its first case of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) on Sunday.
The announcement was made by Health Minister Dr. Irving McIntyre.
He said the positive case is a 54-year-old Dominican man who recently returned to Dominica from the United Kingdom.
“This individual was placed under home quarantine from the time of arrival and has been under surveillance by a medical team,” he explained.
He did not say when the person arrived in Dominica.
McIntyre said the patient is being treated in a special isolation unit and will remain there until recovery.
He said in accordance with protocols, the Ministry of Health has initiated aggressive contract-tracing to identify every individual who may have come in close contact with the patient.
“All individuals identified during contact-tracing will be tested and placed under quarantine,” he stated. “Our primary focus as a ministry is to ensure containment and prevent in-country transmission.”
He said all necessary actions are being taken and encouraged the public to follow proper hygiene and respiratory etiquette and social distancing.