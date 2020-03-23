BREAKING NEWS: Dominica confirms second case of coronavirus

Share This On:

Pin 206 Shares

(St. Lucia News Online) — Just one day after it confirmed its first case of coronavirus (COVID-19) Dominica on Monday reported its second case.

The patient is a 51-year-old Dominican male who recently returned to Dominica from the United Kingdom, the Ministry of Health said late Monday.

He is, as per protocol, was placed under home quarantine from the time of arrival to Dominica and has been under surveillance by a medical team.

The Ministry of Health has initiated aggressive contact-tracing to identify every individual who may have come into close contact with the said patient.

Dominica confirmed its first case of the dreaded virus on Sunday.

( 0 ) ( 0 )