By Discover Dominica Authority

(PRESS RELEASE) — The Government of Dominica has taken a responsible the decision to revise the COVID-19 Country Risk Classifications for travel from the CARICOM Travel Bubble, Low, Medium and High-Risk Countries.

Effective Wednesday, November 18, 2020, St. Lucia has been reclassified to the HIGH RISK

classification. Travelers from St. Lucia to Dominica must submit the online health screening form available at https://domcovid19.dominica.gov.dm/, submit a Negative PCR test where swabs were taken within 24-72 hours of arrival into Dominica.

Upon exiting the port of entry, travellers will submit to a quarantine period of up to 7 days where a PCR test is taken on day 5 after arrival and results are expected within 24-48 hours.

Travellers must submit themselves to mandatory quarantine and may opt to quarantine at the Government operated facility or at a Safe in Nature Certified property under a ‘Managed Experience’.

The Safe in Nature Commitment and Managed Experiences are available to all visitors, including guests from high risk classified countries visiting Dominica. More information about the Safe in Nature Commitment and Managed Experiences and a complete listing of the risk classification of countries is available at https://discoverdominica.com/travel-advisory-for-dominica.

Discover Dominica Authority continues to work with Health Officials to ensure the safety and security of visitors to the island, and with tourism stakeholders to ensure a unique managed experience in a responsible manner.

