Don't Miss
St. Lucia News Online, the #1 online newspaper in Saint Lucia, connect with over 400,000 unique visitors

BREAKING NEWS: Decomposed body found in Jacmel

By SNO Staff
September 2, 2018
Share1
Tweet
Pin
+1
Share
1 Shares

Lawrence Charles

(SNO) — A decomposed body found in Bois Den, Jacmel is suspected to be that of 72-year-old Lawrence Charles who was reported missing from his home since August 17, police said.

The remains of a male was discovered in bushes near a ravine on Saturday afternoon, police said.

Below is our previous story published on August 21 on the missing man

Search underway for missing elderly man from Bois Den/Jacmel

(SNO) – A search is underway for 72-year-old Lawrence Felix who has been missing since Friday, August 17, according to relatives.

The man’s granddaughter, Vernessa Cherry, told St. Lucia News Online that this is first time that Felix has gone missing.

Cherry said he was last seen wearing a green t-shirt and grey pants.

“The relatives have been doing their own search but nothing,” she said.

She disclosed that Felix has epilepsy and fears that he may have fallen ill somewhere.

“He’s very warm and gentle,” she added.

Relatives are asking anyone with information to call 520-4800 or the Anse la Raye Police Station at 456-3600.

 

(0)(0)
Copyright 2018 St. Lucia News Online. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or distributed.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.