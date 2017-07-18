BREAKING NEWS: ‘Dangerous’ St. Lucian escapes from Guadeloupe prison

A St. Lucian man, who was sentenced to life imprisonment last year for murder by cutlass and extortion, is among two inmates who have escaped from the Baie-Mahault Penitentiary Center in Guadeloupe, according to media reports.
The escapees have been identified as 31-year-old Henry Reagan, also known as ‘Zero’ or Paul Henry, of St. Lucia, and Peters Orvel, a 32-year-old native of St. Vincent and the Grenadines.
The men are believed to have escaped between Monday night, July 17, 2017 and early Tuesday morning (4 a.m.), July 18, 2017.
It is alleged that they removed the bars from their cell, but there has since been no explanation as to how they managed to exit the prison compound, according to French media.
Security forces have been deployed to search for the men who have been branded “dangerous”
Authorities have described the men as English natives, of average size and measuring between 1.70m and 1.80m in height. The authorities believe they would try to leave the Guadeloupean territory.
Reports are that both men were sentenced in 2016 by the Court of Assizes of Fort-de-France in Martinique. The Vincentian was sentenced to 12 years in prison with a six-year security for armed violence, sexual assault, and rebellion on the depositary of the police force.
The St. Lucian, meanwhile, was tried for extortion and murder with the cutlass, which occurred at the marina of the Marin in Martinique. He was sentenced to life imprisonment. Like the Vincentian, he has also appealed his case.
Anyone who can provide information on these individuals is invited to contact the Gendarmerie de Guadeloupe immediately 0590 99 67 10.
Just seeing his face I'm scared cause he look like one of them wicked Jamaicans that's in some of the Jamaican movies looks like he even eating fire😣😣😣😣 me scared
Since when luciansbso good at thugging
Paul Henry aka Henry Reagan was a former inmate of the Boys Training Centre and resided in vieux fort. He Also had links in Gros Iset
Urll all in lucia. And urll have things to say about paul
Shut up you enabler.......Please plaster their faces all over lamp poles, shop windows,mini buses every where and please everyone be ready for SOS (shoot on sight). They are desperate criminals we have enough on our plates already add no more.
With that type of tattoo he can only run from himself or gweejhee a whole of his face.
Hole not whole
Damn both males r not fr lucia, but it's the Lucian they hitting most. Smfh. The men had help, with what they cut the bars, who gave them the equipment to cut the bars. There's more to this story.
*walks by eating popcorn* O__o no body not blaming chasnet or kenny? nothing political? seems not. Hope they're recaptured asap
These bars could not have been made out of iron..lol...must have been made out of plastic bag..Damn this lucian guy looks creepy...
Oops no idea where the word bag * came from.
Hope they are caught before fleeing to another island.
They right to escape especially da lucian he right dem french authorities to racist bcuz a french man doing murder they not sending them life time in prison as a english man they hate english so much they will send him for life.reagan henry ran until u cya run again
Ok then. WOW.
So what about the Vincentian , how come he did not get life?
Because his crime wasn't as bad as the Lucian own. De Lucian looks like he eating fire weeee
Well if you know they are racist stay the hell out of their country. Otherwise go there behave yourself and make your euros
Oh yes bro run g run makesure they eh hole u, yea how is u they want to give life time uh
these fellas watching too much Prison Break
First thing i thought JEZOS
Aa where are the comments everybody busy jumping up.???....lol woyeeeee a Lucian again
Boy them Lucians ain't easy man everywhere they go they are giving St.Lucia a bad rap they are becoming like the Jamaicans.our men have lost all their greatness the love peace joy humbleness and turned to a life of crimes lord take back our island in Jesus's name
All Scripture is inspired by God and is useful to teach us what is true and to make us realize what is wrong in our lives. It corrects us when we are wrong and teaches us to do what is right.
– 2 Timothy 3: 16
free freeeee