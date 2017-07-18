BREAKING NEWS: ‘Dangerous’ St. Lucian escapes from Guadeloupe prison

A St. Lucian man, who was sentenced to life imprisonment last year for murder by cutlass and extortion, is among two inmates who have escaped from the Baie-Mahault Penitentiary Center in Guadeloupe, according to media reports.

The escapees have been identified as 31-year-old Henry Reagan, also known as ‘Zero’ or Paul Henry, of St. Lucia, and Peters Orvel, a 32-year-old native of St. Vincent and the Grenadines.

The men are believed to have escaped between Monday night, July 17, 2017 and early Tuesday morning (4 a.m.), July 18, 2017.

It is alleged that they removed the bars from their cell, but there has since been no explanation as to how they managed to exit the prison compound, according to French media.

Security forces have been deployed to search for the men who have been branded “dangerous”

Authorities have described the men as English natives, of average size and measuring between 1.70m and 1.80m in height. The authorities believe they would try to leave the Guadeloupean territory.

Reports are that both men were sentenced in 2016 by the Court of Assizes of Fort-de-France in Martinique. The Vincentian was sentenced to 12 years in prison with a six-year security for armed violence, sexual assault, and rebellion on the depositary of the police force.

The St. Lucian, meanwhile, was tried for extortion and murder with the cutlass, which occurred at the marina of the Marin in Martinique. He was sentenced to life imprisonment. Like the Vincentian, he has also appealed his case.

Anyone who can provide information on these individuals is invited to contact the Gendarmerie de Guadeloupe immediately 0590 99 67 10.