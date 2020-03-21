BREAKING NEWS: ‘Dangerous’ Bordelais inmate on the run; four other escapees caught

(St. Lucia News Online) — Law enforcement officials are searching for one of five inmates who escaped from the Bordelais Correctional Facility on Saturday around 6 p.m.

Four of the prisoners were caught shortly after they escaped. They were reportedly nabbed in the vicinity of the prison.

Details of how they escaped were not immediately available.

The authorities are now searching for Markin Marquis who is reportedly a suspect in a murder case.

He’s considered “armed and dangerous”, according to the authorities, who are advising the public not to approach him but to contact the nearest police station.

