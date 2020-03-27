BREAKING NEWS: Cubans arrive in Saint Lucia to battle COVID-19

Share This On:

(PRESS RELEASE) – Prime Minister Honourable Allen Chastanet has expressed immense thanks to the Government and People of Cuba as 113 Cuban medical professionals arrived in Saint Lucia to lend support to Saint Lucia’s ongoing efforts to strengthen the health system amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

“We know that every country in the world is facing their own challenges at this time including Cuba and we are so very thankful for this immense show of brotherhood from this longstanding friend of Saint Lucia,” said PM Chastanet.

“On behalf of the Government and People of Saint Lucia, we thank the Cuban President and Cuba’s Ambassador to our island H.E. Alejandro Simancas Marin for their efforts to assist Saint Lucia. This is a true show of unity and caring and we are proud that Cuba has been among the nations leading the charge to find treatment for COVID-19 and helping hard hit countries such as Italy. Although Saint Lucia has only had three confirmed cases, we are in preparation mode, setting up our quarantine and respiratory hospital facilities, as well as transitioning to OK-EU. Our local team have been working very hard and going above and beyond as our country tries to be as prepared as we possibly can. The Cuba team will be of great help in stabilizing that initial transitioning phase to the new hospital and providing support in some of these areas.”

The Prime Minister thanked the Embassy of the Republic of Cuba, the Ministry of Health and Wellness, the Ministry of Tourism, Saint Lucia Tourism Authority, the Saint Lucia/Cuba Association, the Saint Lucia Air and Seaports Authority, the External Affairs Ministry, Bahamas Air, Sandals Resorts and all those who assisted in ensuring this came to fruition.

“There are many people working behind the scenes to have made this happen in a short space of time and we are grateful for their hard work,” noted Prime Minister Chastanet.

