BREAKING NEWS: Courts announces support for credit customers

(PRESS RELEASE) — Unicomer (St. Lucia) Ltd. has moved early to provide relief to its credit customers during this critical time.

Earlier today, the company announced several measures to help credit customers navigate through the crisis, including a 100% waiver of late payment fees, effective immediately, and until further advised.

Additionally, customers who are experiencing or who anticipate that they will experience difficulties in making payments, are being encouraged to contact the company at new hotline numbers (485 1480 and 285 5852) to work out a plan to help them manage their account during this difficult time.

Options available to customers include possible refinancing or a revised payment agreement.

The company is also reminding Courts Ready Finance customers that they benefit from some degree of payment protection if they had purchased a Gold or Ultimate plan. This includes redundancy coverage which would mean that their instalments will be paid for up to 12 months of redundancy.

Unicomer is also encouraging customers that there is no need to come into a store to make payments, as payments can be made online at:

Republic Bank

Bank of St. Lucia.

In addition to these initiatives, Unicomer will advise of additional programs to provide further support to our valued customers in the coming weeks.

ABOUT UNICOMER GROUP

The Unicomer Group operates in 26 countries from its headquarters in El Salvador, and has over 15,000 employees. The company offers its customers the widest and most modern line of products and financial services across the countries of operations. The retail brands of Unicomer include Courts, Courts Optical, Ready Cash, Ashley Furniture HomeStore, RadioShack, Lucky Dollar and Servitech.

