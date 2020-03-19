BREAKING NEWS: Coronavirus now an epidemic in Guadeloupe; 45 positive cases confirmed

Don't Miss
By St. Lucia News Online
March 19, 2020

(St. Lucia News Online) — Guadeloupe on Thursday crossed the epidemic threshold in the coronavirus (COVID-19) plague now sweeping the globe with 45 positive cases reported.

The epidemic threshold is 40 cases per 100,000 people.

The Agence Régionale de Santé released the new figures on Thursday.

The 45 positive cases are 12 more than what was reported on Wednesday.

French health authorities said eight people are presently in hospital.

An epidemic refers to an increase, often sudden, in the number of cases of a disease above what is normally expected in that population in that area, according to the Centers for Disease Control.

Headline News

This article was posted in its entirety as received by stlucianewsonline.com. This media house does not correct any spelling or grammatical error within press releases and commentaries. The views expressed therein are not necessarily those of stlucianewsonline.com, its sponsors or advertisers.

