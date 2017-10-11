BREAKING NEWS: Citizens nab man after attempted rape incident in Vieux Fort

A young woman’s screams and the quick action of public-spirited citizens led to the capture of a man after he allegedly attempted to rape a young woman at Hewanorra Orchards in Vieux Fort on Tuesday night, according to sources.

Reports are that the woman was walking when she was pounced upon by the accused who tried to drag her into nearby bushes.

However, the young woman’s screams caught the attention of persons who were in the vicinity, and they rushed to her aid.

The accused, who is from Grace, Vieux Fort, was eventually caught and handed over to the police.

A photo of the accused has been circulating on Facebook with the caption: “This guy was caught tonight by the neighbors attempting to rape a 20 year old girl at Hewanorra Orchard in Vieux Fort, a friend of mine took his pic, so the police have him. The poor girl screamed so loud that’s why she was saved.”

According to local law, the media is prohibited from publishing the identity of persons accused of rape along with their alleged victims.