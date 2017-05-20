BREAKING NEWS: Chopping incident in Babonneau



Police are investigating a chopping incident in Ti Chemin, Babonneau which left two males injured.

One of the victims is reportedly in critical condition after sustaining several chop wounds including a deep laceration to his arm.

An eyewitness alleged that the chopping occurred during a fight around 5 p.m.

Emergency teams from Castries and Gros Islet responded after receiving the call around 5:22 p.m.

The Babonneau Police Station is investigating.