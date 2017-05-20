BREAKING NEWS: Chopping incident in Babonneau

Police are investigating a chopping incident in Ti Chemin, Babonneau which left two males injured.
One of the victims is reportedly in critical condition after sustaining several chop wounds including a deep laceration to his arm.
An eyewitness alleged that the chopping occurred during a fight around 5 p.m.
Emergency teams from Castries and Gros Islet responded after receiving the call around 5:22 p.m.
The Babonneau Police Station is investigating.
Let's stop the violence. This is the sort of concern I'm ready to match for. Let start holding Those responsible for not doing enough to curtail on the crime wave.
What the hell is wrong with you boys......... . Your parents failed you because if you at 19 could take a cutlass and CHOP another MAN your parents failed you. All of you women having sex all over the place making babies RAISE THEM RIGHT. And all of you likkle boys having sex u protected and when baby come y'all running. When you bring another human being into this world it is your responsibility your obligation to raise them right. Our children are going astray
TOO MANY YOUNG CHILDREN ARE CARRYING SHARP OBJECTS ON THEIR PERSON . STOP THE TREND.
The evil spirits are wondering in our lovely Island. A bunch of losers. Police should stop and search citizens for knives, cutlasses in their back and guns. Search young girls as well and chase them away after school around Castries. Charge parents who allowed young children to ride bikes without helmets. Come on officers.
When will it ever stop
When their children's children are dead. One death leads to another. Killing is part of making a living of the spawn of the devil. When grandparents are part of the group of miscreants we are in deep do-doo. Wait for the next wave or crop of real scum.
This visual looks menacingly ugly. It is as if it is a glorification of the heinous activities of the scumbags who use those to hurt others. it is disgusting and revolting. Show us the pieces of vermin in bracelets instead. At least we won't continue to feed them.
If y'all don't like each other in this town move and relocate! Too much hatred killing fighting! Just move relocate! Go leave in the ocean do something Abey where!