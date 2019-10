BREAKING NEWS: Chopping in Gros Islet

Share This On:

A 58-year-old man has been hospitalised following a knife/machete attack in La Borne, Gros Islet on Friday evening (Oct. 18), police said.

Francis Louis of La Borne sustained a wound to the neck shortly before 8 p.m., police said.

Louis was transported to hospital by ambulance.

His medical status was not immediately available.

