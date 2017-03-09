BREAKING NEWS: Chopping death suspect charged

Raymond Popo was today, Thursday, March 9 charged with the chopping death of 49-year-old Clayton Justin in Morne Panache, Grand Riviere, Dennery.
Popo, charged with non-capital murder, is scheduled to appear for a bail hearing in court tomorrow, March 10.
Justin, a resident of Morne Panache, was chopped in the neck during a physical altercation after midday on Friday, March 3, 2017, police said.
This was the 16th homicide for 2017.
What is wrong with your Lucian we all make mistakes in life rage can cause us to behave in a manner which is not acceptable but at the end we suffer ,we think,we regret.whats wrong in bailing him out do you want him to die in jail
Charged with non captial murder, what on God's green earth that supposedly means? I dont understand the justice system in this ya land seriously? The friend had a cutless in his hand used it to take the life of another human being and you are saying charged with non capital murdered.
What a joke really, if that man was my brother i would send him to fetch water with a bamboo basket never to returned cazy
Bail?????? He killed someone and he gets bail???? This system is bullshit!!!!