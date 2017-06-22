BREAKING NEWS: Car and shoes stolen in armed robbery at Vigie recovered

A Mitsubishi Lancer that was stolen during an armed robbery on Wednesday evening has been recovered – hours after the car’s stolen notice was advertised on social media including St. Lucia News Online’s Facebook page.

The car was found – intact – close to midnight near the Upton Gardens Girls’ Centre on Cedars Road, Castries, but with the licence plates missing

The car has since been handed over to the owner by the police.

Reports are that three masked gunmen robbed a man of his personal belongings, including his wallet and shoes, at Vigie beach around 6 p.m. Wednesday.

They then took off with his car.

His shoes was inside the car when it was recovered.