BREAKING NEWS: Canaries man charged for threatening to kill PM Allen Chastanet

By St. Lucia News Online
April 4, 2020

(St. Lucia News Online) — A fisherman from Canaries has been formally charged for threatening to kill Prime Minister Allen Chastanet in a video that went viral on social media.

Charged for making use of threatening words is Steve Alexander who is originally from Canaries but is now a resident of Soufriere.

Police said he was charged on Friday afternoon and remanded in police custody until April 8.

Alexander was arrested earlier in the week after the video surfaced, in which he threatened the prime minister over the sudden implementation of the 24-hour seven-day curfew to combat the spread of the novel coronavirus disease COVID-19.

The video was filled with creole-laced expletives.

Alexander wore a mask in the video but that did not stop the authorities from succeeding to hunt and track him down.

