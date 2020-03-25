BREAKING NEWS: BVI confirms first two cases of coronavirus

Share This On:

Pin 74 Shares

(BVI NEWS) – The British Virgin Islands has confirmed its first two cases of the coronavirus.

Premier Andrew Fahie made the announcement via a live press conference a short while ago.

One of the patients is a 56-year-old male resident who travelled from Europe on March 15.

He was reportedly exhibiting mild symptoms so he contacted the government’s medical hotline. He has been quarantined at home since.

The second confirmed case

“Patient B is a 32-year-old male resident who travelled recently from New York and came into contact with a person who tested positive for COVID-19 on March 8,” Premier Fahie said.

“The patient arrived on island on March 10. The medical hotline was contacted on the same day he was tested, and remained quarantined at his home since then,” the Premier added.

“Both cases are unrelated,” Fahie further said, adding that both test samples had been sent to the Caribbean Public Health Emergency Agency (CARPHA) for testing. He said the results from those tests were obtained today, March 25.

Premier Fahie said persons who were in close contacts with the confirmed COVID-19 cases have also been notified and are now under ‘mandatory quarantine.’ He said health officials are taking the necessary precautions to prevent the spread of the virus to the rest of the territory.

( 0 ) ( 0 )