BREAKING NEWS: Brother of suspected suicide victim speaks out about severe beating and bestiality claims

Robinson Wilfred, the brother of Vincent Wilfred whose lifeless body was found hanging from a tree in bushes in Roblot, Choiseul, alleged in an interview with St. Lucia News Online on Monday that Vincent was beaten by residents in the community a few days before his death.

Robinson also confirmed that his brother was accused of having sex with animals several times and that up to two months ago he had to fork out some money to settle a dispute over a similar allegation for the deceased.

The 50-year-old further revealed that he was the one who found his brother’s body hanging from a tree around 2 p.m. on Friday, May 31. He said his brother was in his 50s.

Investigators are treating the death as a suspected suicide until the completion of a post-mortem.

BROTHER HAD PROBLEMS

In the interview with a St. Lucia News Online news team on Monday — aided by someone who understands creole (whenever Robinson spoke in that language) — Robinson said his brother was experiencing stress and problems before he died. Asked what problems or stress his brother endured, Robinson responded: “The family that hurt him.”

Explaining further, Robinson said his brother had an ongoing affair with a female in the community. He described the female as “not that normal” mentally.

Robinson alleged that relatives of the female, who did not agree with their friendship, gave his brother a severe beating on Sunday, May 26.

“They hit him on his back, that’s what he told me before he died,” Robinson said, adding that his brother did not seek medical treatment.

St. Lucia News Online asked Robinson if he saw any wounds on his brother’s body during his complaint and he said he noticed Vincent’s “shoulder had bruises”.

BESTIALITY CLAIMS

Allegations of bestiality is another issue that Vincent endured whilst alive, his brother also revealed in the interview with St. Lucia News Online.

Robinson, when asked whether the accusations were true, he responded “yes”. Asked if his brother actually carried out sex acts on animals, Robinson replied, “it’s true”.

Robinson further revealed that about two months ago, he personally had to pay $1,000 to a farmer who accused his brother of sexually assaulting his two sheep.

St. Lucia News Online asked Robinson if he believes that his brother had mental issues and he said: “I don’t know”.

RESIDENTS HAD CONFIRMED INCIDENT

In an earlier report, one resident indeed told St. Lucia News Online that Vincent was accused of sleeping with two sheep “about three months ago” and that “one of his relatives” had to pay the owner of the animals.

“It would be hypocritical of anyone to pretend that he was not accused of sexing the animals. Everybody in Choiseul knows about those rumours. The poor jab probably killed himself because of the rumours,” the resident said.

Vincent was reportedly not financially stable and did gardening and odd jobs to survive.

Another resident had told our newsroom that Vincent “had problems” and was accused of having sex with animals.

“People used to give him lots of jokes about those things but he didn’t care, but the pressure was too much.”

The same resident said that a relative was advised to bring Vincent to a doctor to “see whether he is right in the head”.

“That same sheep he had sex with, the owner sold it to a butcher,” the resident added.

