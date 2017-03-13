BREAKING NEWS: Boyfriend charged with killing Virgil Roberts

The 29-year-old boyfriend of 52-year-old Virgil ‘Virgie’ Roberts appeared in court today in connection with her death.
Mervin Mangal of Cantonement, Augier was charged with murder on Saturday after the autopsy on Roberts was conducted, Police Inspector attached to the Vieux Fort Police Station, Marcellinus Leonce, has disclosed.
The autopsy revealed that Roberts died as a result of respiratory failure secondary to hyoid bone fracture and aspiration caused by multiple blunt force trauma, mulitple police sources have confirmed.
The nude and lifeless body of the mother of five was reportedly discovered in Mangal’s house in Cantonement on Wednesday, March 8 around 8 p.m. It was International Women’s Day.
Residents said the bruised and battered body was discovered following an alleged domestic dispute between her and Mangal.
It was the 18th homicide for 2017.
Her death took place just three days after 31-year-old mother of two Sophianna Edwards was stabbed to death on her birthday by her boyfriend, Peter Donovan, at a house in Ciceron, Castries. Donovan was last Friday charged with non-capital murder.
A total of 19 homicides have been reported in St. Lucia to date.
Ok wat happen to da age uh wats important is he wil pay for the crime
I hope he does not get out of jail or gets off with a slap on the wrist. So young... if he is made to feel like he is above the law and does not feel remorse he will strike again. Nobody deserves to die like this!
So why he beautiful daughters never intervened. Domestic violence does not happen only once
So why he beautiful daughters never intervened. Domestic violence is not a one time thing its a cycle. The boy can be the lady son. Choops tan
29 aa boy u mad u didnt think of your mother while killing the lady ....come on man. would u like someone to do that to your mom or sister dont u have a heart
I want to see his face and I want to know why the salop kill the woman. But I ain't surprise most of them man ain't have no respect for women, and they jealous and possessive like wow !! Play you go clubbing and these guys offer you a drink, you better dance cause is serious harassment you in for all night long.
Some of them man so jealous I tell you, the women can't even have a male friend else is licks.... So stupid and ignorant it's crazy. Women must try their best to be independent in this society, try your best not to depend on no one.
It was very disheartening to see the vedio of the Lady laying batterd and bruised all over. You are aware she has a drinking problem, it is rumoured she had a mental problem live her alone. What made you Believe you can control a 52year old who Aledgely has mental inssue.
The lady did not have a mental issue.She use to drink n smoke but no mental issues.
just now just now .let me wipe my eyes to move the lasse in it and clean my ears to move the caca zowey and reread that story back again for the second time twice (lol). wheel and come again selector. did you say 29 year old boyfriend of the 52 year old.
abeh look it i guess he had it long and young.
Aa 29