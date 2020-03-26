Don't Miss
The partial scale down of all non-essential economic and social activities for a two-week period begins Monday, March 23 until Sunday, April 5, 2020. — Government of Saint Lucia

BREAKING NEWS: Bordelais escapee Markin Marquis killed

By St. Lucia News Online
March 26, 2020

Markin Marquis

(St. Lucia News Online) — Some five days after escaping the Bordelais Correctional Facility (BCF) with five other prisoners — all others are back behind bars — murder accused Markin Marquis met his demise at the hands of police Wednesday night.

According to police sources, Marquis was allegedly shot while the lawmen attempted to apprehend him in the Dennery beach area.

The authorities were tipped off that he was attempting to leave the island via boat, sources say.

An illegal firearm was allegedly found in Marquis’ possession.

It is unclear whether he discharged his weapon.

We will provide more information as it becomes available.

