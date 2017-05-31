BREAKING NEWS: Bomb scare in Castries

Some buildings on Bridge Street, Castries have been evacuated after a bomb threat was received by at least one business establishment.
There are conflicting reports as to which business establishment received the threat.
A law enforcement official said the Bank of Saint Lucia branch received the threat, while a news correspondent on the scene was told that the building housing the Treasury, Flow and Payless received the threat.
Traffic has been halted on Bridge Street and Jeremie Street after the area was cordoned off to allow the bomb technician/police officials to investigate.
The city has been rocked by a number of bomb scares since the start of the year. All incidents turned out to be hoaxes.
(1)(3)
choops st lucia have any bomb specialist choops. even if there was one i want to know how they getting the bomb
Can't these calls be traced. The persons or person doing that need to stop cause the day there might be a bomb in truth no one might pay attention and it will be kiosk and maybe your own family members might pass in it so please stop it
Every bomb scare must be treated as such, never under estimate a bomb scare. The question remain is why no one has ever been question of caught. We had a major explosion not to long ago and it remains a hush hush, Security minister if you cannot do your job properly , if there are interference in the way you do your job, do not be a scape goat quit. We will understand do not be a softy.
This is just people causing mischief, whilst these things have to be taken seriously, I really do not think that Castries is a target for bombers.
Its Wednesday May 31st, 2017 (Payday for many!). A furious employee somewhere on island realizes that their funds are to be delayed further, decides to issue a numbing bomb threat. If they're not getting paid...no one is! Could it be what happened?
Really our sweet St Lucia..the people who are doing this malicious acts u or u all need to stop these..its not nice at all
This is a bloody joke, why expend valuable resources on these hoaxes.i should be the one receiving the call. The caller's grandmother would turned in her grave after I had responded to the call.