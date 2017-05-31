BREAKING NEWS: Bomb scare in Castries

Some buildings on Bridge Street, Castries have been evacuated after a bomb threat was received by at least one business establishment.

There are conflicting reports as to which business establishment received the threat.

A law enforcement official said the Bank of Saint Lucia branch received the threat, while a news correspondent on the scene was told that the building housing the Treasury, Flow and Payless received the threat.

Traffic has been halted on Bridge Street and Jeremie Street after the area was cordoned off to allow the bomb technician/police officials to investigate.

The city has been rocked by a number of bomb scares since the start of the year. All incidents turned out to be hoaxes.



