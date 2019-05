BREAKING NEWS: Body with gunshot wounds found in Anse La Raye

A body with multiple gunshot wounds have been discovered in Anse La Raye, according to sources.

The unidentified body, which is that of a male, was discovered around 11 p.m. on Tuesday, May 21.

The body was discovered in an area known as Anse Galet.

More details soon.

