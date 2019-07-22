Don't Miss
BREAKING NEWS: Body found at Vide Boutielle, Castries identified

By RSLPF
July 22, 2019

(PRESS RELEASE) — On Sunday July 21, 2019 about 6:10 a.m. officers attached to the Criminal Investigations Department, responded to a report of a suspicious death at Malibu Beach, Vide Boutielle, Castries.

The lifeless body of Augustin Plummer residing in Bisee, originally of Choiseul, was discovered with apparent marks of violence about his body. He was formally pronounced dead on the scene by a medical practitioner. A post mortem examination is scheduled for a later date.

Due to the nature of the injuries, the matter is being investigated as a homicide. Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to contact the nearest Police Station or the Crime Hotline at 45-CRIME (4527463).

