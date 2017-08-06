BREAKING NEWS: Body discovered at Vigie

Police have confirmed that the body of a male was discovered at Vigie beach this morning around 8:00, August 6.
The body is yet to be identified.
Police are treating the case as a suspected homicide.
Investigations continue.
This is no.homicide cause all the kids who were there when it happened were questioned. The child did drown in the presence of others.
A homicide...???..hmmmm
My condolences goes out to you cuz
Omg. Suspected homicide? Oh my that is too much for us Mr. Prime Minister.
WHAT CAN THE PRIME MINISTER DO TO PREVENT SOMEONE FROM DROWNING?