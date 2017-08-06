Budget Travel Agency, Blue Coral Mall, Castries, Saint Lucia. A Full Service Travel Agency for Miles and Miles of Smiles. Approved MoneyGram Agent. Telephone # 451-2003/458-2008. Email [email protected]

BREAKING NEWS: Body discovered at Vigie

By SNO Staff
August 6, 2017
Police have confirmed that the body of a male was discovered at Vigie beach this morning around 8:00, August 6.

The body is yet to be identified.

Police are treating the case as a suspected homicide.

Investigations continue.

9 comments

  1. Anonymous
    August 6, 2017 at 7:31 PM

    This is no.homicide cause all the kids who were there when it happened were questioned. The child did drown in the presence of others.

  2. Selah
    August 6, 2017 at 5:02 PM

    A homicide...???..hmmmm

  3. Anonymous
    August 6, 2017 at 3:18 PM

    The word of God is sharper than any two edged sword cutting through bone and marrow and I will not stop posting the scripture because you dislike it or not.

    Dear brothers and sisters, when troubles come your way, consider it an opportunity for great joy.

    – James 1: 2

  4. Etal
    August 6, 2017 at 11:57 AM

    My condolences goes out to you cuz

  5. Etal
    August 6, 2017 at 11:56 AM

    My condolences goes out to you cuz

  6. Bambi
    August 6, 2017 at 10:35 AM

    Omg. Suspected homicide? Oh my that is too much for us Mr. Prime Minister.

