BREAKING NEWS: Belair man “severely” chopped

A middle-aged man from Belair was hospitalised in serious condition after sustaining multiple chop wounds in the Chopin/Barres Denis area around 12:50 p.m.
The victim has been identified as 54-year-old Cuthbert Polius. He is currently at Victoria Hospital.
Police said he sustained wounds to his upper body, particularly his face, neck, back, left forearm and hands.
“The victim was severely chopped. (He sustained) most injuries to the right side of his body. His wrist, shoulder and neck got the worst of it,” a source told St. Lucia News Online.
A male suspect is in custody.
Reports are that the incident stemmed from an alleged garden dispute.
The Criminal Investigation Department is handling the case.
There we go again one more time lucia the police need to Face Face I mean Face Face listen Face The Grave Yard some Sick Sick Sick people live in there
Wow???? Is all that chopping necessary? People!!!! Come on? We are a nation that suppose to protect each other
Here we go again. Please Jesus step in and stop this violence. St Lucia needs more prayer gatherings.