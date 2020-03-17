BREAKING NEWS: Barbados reports first two cases of the Coronavirus

Share This On:
(BARBADOS TODAY) – Minister of Health, Lieutenant Colonel Jeffrey Bostic has confirmed that Barbados has recorded its first two cases of the Coronavirus, COVID -19.
(More details to follow.)
(0)(0)
Headline News
- Saint Lucians stranded in Martinique due to ferry closure March 17, 2020 10:00 AM
- Coronavirus: Three major Saint Lucia hotels to close; National Day of Prayer planned March 17, 2020 9:15 AM
- St. Lucia police warns public not to approach wanted man March 17, 2020 8:32 AM
- Coronavirus: US volunteers test first vaccine March 16, 2020 10:19 PM
- Express des Iles cancels all services due to coronavirus March 16, 2020 7:43 PM
- Coronavirus: Limit use of cash; make use of online, mobile banking — Saint Lucia bankers March 16, 2020 7:37 PM
- Coronavirus positive cases in Guadeloupe surge to 18 March 16, 2020 3:10 PM
- Saint Lucia to soon test for coronavirus within three to four hours March 16, 2020 2:13 PM
- Trinidad and Tobago’s borders closed to foreigners for next 14 days March 16, 2020 12:50 PM