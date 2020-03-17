BREAKING NEWS: Barbados reports first two cases of the Coronavirus

Don't Miss
By Barbados Today
March 17, 2020

(BARBADOS TODAY) – Minister of Health, Lieutenant Colonel Jeffrey Bostic has confirmed that Barbados has recorded its first two cases of the Coronavirus, COVID -19.

(More details to follow.)

This article was posted in its entirety as received by stlucianewsonline.com. This media house does not correct any spelling or grammatical error within press releases and commentaries. The views expressed therein are not necessarily those of stlucianewsonline.com, its sponsors or advertisers.

