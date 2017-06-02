BREAKING NEWS: Bandits caught after breaking into Balata house!

Two males have been arrested for breaking into a house in Balata, Castries shortly after midday today (June 2, 2017).
According to the home owner, who preferred anonymity, she was on a Whatsapp goup chat for the neighbourhood watch when she found out about the break-in.
This news prompted the homeowner to leave work immediately and head home where she saw the two suspects in the tray of a police vehicle.
She said the alarm at her home went off seconds after the door was broken, and noted that the suspects were caught less than half hour later.
The homeowner was told that the suspects were seen acting suspiciously minutes before the break-in.
She pointed that one neighbour told her he saw the men after he heard dogs in the area barking ferociously – which usually happens when someone strange is in the area.
It is believed that one of the suspects stayed on the road as a lookout while the other went to break and enter.
The men were reportedly seen by neighbours running away from the scene after the alarm went off.
After they were caught, the police brought them back to the community to be positively identified, the home owner said.
The police have been praised for their quick action in apprehending the men who are now in custody.
According to the homeowner, both men are reportedly gainfully employed at a tire shop.
Great job. I wish I could have caught them the same way for braking in and stealing my Bouncy castle. We work sooo hard, wake up at times of the morning that deeply we don't want to but as survivors it's a must to maintain our dignity and set an example for the future generation. And people like those, with two hands just like us, a brain just like us, the same 24 hours we have, daily complain about how hard life is. Really, smh. Work for your own. Believe in yourself, be a man!
,**** "breaking in" ****
Show their face, show their face!! And giving unemploy bad name.
Da ban volea your ta pu fan choo zot,mun las evek'zot.
They are thieves y not let the public see deh faces smh
Here we go again employed men so jobless has nothing to do with these fools
Hehe you'll like Babbonneau but it dont like you'll.Two crooks and the media keep hidimg their face.Lol you'll mzt hear one kf tbesr dags,all te neighbour's have to do is block watch youll,get some bad pittbulls ,security,like alarms,burglar bars on Windows and doors.And a Rifle under you'll pillow,you tresspass you come to kill and steal. I will dwal with you,my house is not the streets,period.
Whattttt lol
That's the type of enployment the slp created.
AA but one of them have features of my nephew. If he's one of them sar-say-sar-fair.
Yea, then turn 'round and release them for pittance(s)?!!!!!
AA jordi friday deh...and a english man again ee!
What!? What!? What!?
Show their damn face
Neighbor hood watch is just the tip of the iceberg . We need better security in and around St.Lucia. Security first before talking HOTELS HOTELS HOTELS . With no security we are doomed to fail.