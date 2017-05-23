Advertisement
BOSL
COURTS
BOSL
BREAKING NEWS: Baby found dead in Marchand, police investigating

By SNO Staff
May 23, 2017

breaking_news-si_Police are investigating the death of an eight-month-old baby in Marchand, Castries yesterday.

The baby girl’s body was discovered around 5 p.m. by her mother, according to sources.

A postmortem examination is currently underway.

8 comments

  1. Real Talk
    May 23, 2017 at 3:36 PM

    the mother's nick name is Ash

    (0)(0)
    Reply
  2. God is love
    May 23, 2017 at 3:35 PM

    Sad sad news! Let this be a wake up call to the other delinquent moms like herself who make it a habit of leaving their young kids at home unattended...Rest in peace young one! God knows best.

    (1)(0)
    Reply
  3. Ian
    May 23, 2017 at 3:17 PM

    Old , young even babies dying in Marchand. So sad . R.i.p little one.

    (0)(0)
    Reply
  4. Curious
    May 23, 2017 at 2:27 PM

    PBL who strungle the baby how the rope reach in her neck hmmmm

    (0)(0)
    Reply
  5. g.w
    May 23, 2017 at 1:43 PM

    bring the mother down for questioning. am not saying she did it put this is serious and she maybe have some answering to do

    (1)(0)
    Reply
  6. adaobi
    May 23, 2017 at 1:28 PM

    Poor lil angel sigh feeling So sad as I hear that..

    (4)(0)
    Reply
  7. Be positive
    May 23, 2017 at 1:22 PM

    Why,Why,Why?????

    (0)(0)
    Reply
  8. straight SHOOTER
    May 23, 2017 at 1:12 PM

    R.I.P. LITTLE ONE, HOPE IT WAS NATURAL.

    (5)(0)
    Reply

