BREAKING NEWS: Baby found dead in Marchand, police investigating

Police are investigating the death of an eight-month-old baby in Marchand, Castries yesterday.
The baby girl’s body was discovered around 5 p.m. by her mother, according to sources.
A postmortem examination is currently underway.
(16)(7)
Police are investigating the death of an eight-month-old baby in Marchand, Castries yesterday.
The baby girl’s body was discovered around 5 p.m. by her mother, according to sources.
A postmortem examination is currently underway.
the mother's nick name is Ash
Sad sad news! Let this be a wake up call to the other delinquent moms like herself who make it a habit of leaving their young kids at home unattended...Rest in peace young one! God knows best.
Old , young even babies dying in Marchand. So sad . R.i.p little one.
PBL who strungle the baby how the rope reach in her neck hmmmm
bring the mother down for questioning. am not saying she did it put this is serious and she maybe have some answering to do
Poor lil angel sigh feeling So sad as I hear that..
Why,Why,Why?????
R.I.P. LITTLE ONE, HOPE IT WAS NATURAL.