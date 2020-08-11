BREAKING NEWS: Babonneau residents charged for cocaine-in-banana shipment

(St. Lucia News Online) — Police on Tuesday, August 11 confirmed that two male residents of Babonneau have been formally charged in connection with the discovery of packages of cocaine in a banana shipment at the Castries wharf.

Adrian Popo and Tommy Delice of Cacao, Babonneau were on Friday, August 7 charged for possession, intent to supply, attempting to export and handling cocaine, police said.

Both received EC$25,000 bail on each of the charges by cash or suitable surety.

Police said about two kilogrammes of the drug was discovered during a routine search.

No further details are available.

 

