Babonneau man loses $18,000 of ‘company money’ in armed robbery

(SNO) – A salesman for a prominent Saint Lucia company was robbed of a significant amount of cash by masked gunmen near his house in La Croix, Babboneau on Tuesday morning, August 7, 2018, according to sources.

He was not injured.

The robbery occurred about 7:30 a.m. when the salesman was approached by two masked men and robbed at gunpoint of over $18,000 of ‘company money’ and personal items.

The perpetrators escaped in a vehicle.

Police are investigating.

More details later