Babonneau man loses $18,000 of ‘company money’ in armed robbery

By SNO Staff
August 7, 2018
(SNO) – A salesman for a prominent Saint Lucia company was robbed of a significant amount of cash by masked gunmen near his house in La Croix, Babboneau on Tuesday morning, August 7, 2018, according to sources.

He was not injured.

The robbery occurred about  7:30 a.m. when the salesman was approached by two masked men and robbed at gunpoint of over $18,000 of ‘company money’ and personal items.

The perpetrators escaped in a vehicle.

Police are investigating.

More details later

9 comments

  Notrust.
    August 7, 2018 at 8:03 PM

    Who can we trust not even our shadow for even our shadow leave us in darkness. What? Co worker? Not even our shadow. Ooh pa ca tan. No one!!!!.

    Reply
  E Ma Tee
    August 7, 2018 at 7:37 PM

    Trust me he pass it willingly. He will collect his share when the investigation die down. Why were you carrying $18,000.00 at 7:30 am isn't there night deposit boxes in St.Lucia just asking sorry my bad.

    Reply
  Bella
    August 7, 2018 at 6:27 PM

    God..why are people so quick to judge..the never have anything positive to say aboy anyone.judge and you shall be judge..Wow....very 😥

    Reply
  Anonymous
    August 7, 2018 at 5:30 PM

    That's what you want people to believe.. your own plot. Jackass..

    Reply
  Anonymous
    August 7, 2018 at 12:53 PM

    This place..this place...this place.....can someone explain what has happened to that community?

    Reply
  Anonymous
    August 7, 2018 at 12:38 PM

    $18,000 of company money in your possession near your house at 7:30 a.m. Unless is your company...

    Reply

