Babonneau man loses $18,000 of ‘company money’ in armed robbery

(SNO) – A salesman for a prominent Saint Lucia company was robbed of a significant amount of cash by masked gunmen near his house in La Croix, Babboneau on Tuesday morning, August 7, 2018, according to sources.
He was not injured.
The robbery occurred about 7:30 a.m. when the salesman was approached by two masked men and robbed at gunpoint of over $18,000 of ‘company money’ and personal items.
The perpetrators escaped in a vehicle.
Police are investigating.
Who can we trust not even our shadow for even our shadow leave us in darkness. What? Co worker? Not even our shadow. Ooh pa ca tan. No one!!!!.
Trust me he pass it willingly. He will collect his share when the investigation die down. Why were you carrying $18,000.00 at 7:30 am isn't there night deposit boxes in St.Lucia just asking sorry my bad.
God..why are people so quick to judge..the never have anything positive to say aboy anyone.judge and you shall be judge..Wow....very 😥
That's what you want people to believe.. your own plot. Jackass..
This place..this place...this place.....can someone explain what has happened to that community?
What so much has been happening there?????
Most people these days are too green eyes and don't want to work odd jobs.
$18,000 of company money in your possession near your house at 7:30 a.m. Unless is your company...
I smell a rat