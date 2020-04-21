Don't Miss

BREAKING NEWS: Babonneau fireman tests negative for COVID-19

By St. Lucia News Online staff
April 21, 2020

 Share This On:

Tweet
Share
Pin
Share
0 Shares
Advertisement

(St. Lucia News Online) — The Saint Lucia Fire Service has confirmed that a firefighter attached to the Babonneau Fire Station has tested negative for the dreaded coronavirus disease, COVID-19.

The firefighter had turned up for work with respiratory problems, which prompted fire authorities to quarantine 10 others who were on the same shift at the Babonneau station.

They were not allowed to respond to any emergencies, with the Castries and Gros Islet fire stations taking on their duties.

The fire service has now said that tests on the fireman are negative.

All operations at the Babonneau station has returned to normal.

(0)(0)
Tweet
Share
Pin
Share
0 Shares

St. Lucia News Online firmly discourages any commentary or statements that are libelous, disruptive in nature or incites others to violate our Terms of Use. Any submissions made on our comment section, are solely the views of the individual and not from St. Lucia News Online.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

BREAKING NEWS

Copyright 2020 St. Lucia News Online. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or distributed.