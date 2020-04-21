BREAKING NEWS: Babonneau fireman tests negative for COVID-19

Share This On:

(St. Lucia News Online) — The Saint Lucia Fire Service has confirmed that a firefighter attached to the Babonneau Fire Station has tested negative for the dreaded coronavirus disease, COVID-19.

The firefighter had turned up for work with respiratory problems, which prompted fire authorities to quarantine 10 others who were on the same shift at the Babonneau station.

They were not allowed to respond to any emergencies, with the Castries and Gros Islet fire stations taking on their duties.

The fire service has now said that tests on the fireman are negative.

All operations at the Babonneau station has returned to normal.

