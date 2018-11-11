BREAKING NEWS: At least four injured after landslide crashes shop in Millet

(SNO) — At least four males are nursing injuries after a landslide came down on a “crowded shop”in the community of Millet on Saturday evening (Nov. 10), according to eyewitness and official reports.

Heavy rains in the area likely triggered the landslide, residents have told St. Lucia News Online.

The incident occurred about 7:15 p.m. when about 14 people were in the shop drinking and socialising, according to residents.

“The shop was crowded,” one resident told St. Lucia News Online. “It’s a rum shop. That’s where the young guys come, they have fun, they play. They usually have pizza selling in that shop. It’s shop that they usually cool out in. There’s a lot of young people around and that’s where they meet, in that shop.”

The resident said the shop was built about 12 years ago but is newly renovated.

Emergency authorities responded to the incident at 7:30 p.m. and four males were transported to Victoria Hospital by Castries ambulance in stable condition, officials said.

According to reports two of the injured males complained of internal pain while two others suffered bruises. Two of the injured are reported to be 16 years old, one is 14 and the other is 25, a resident told St. Lucia News Online.