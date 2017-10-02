BREAKING NEWS: At least 50 dead in Las Vegas shooting

(BBC) – More than 50 people have been killed and hundreds injured in a mass shooting at a Las Vegas concert.

A gunman, named as 64-year-old Nevada resident Stephen Paddock, opened fire from the 32nd floor of the Mandalay Bay Hotel towards an open-air music festival attended by 22,000.

He was found dead after officers stormed the room where a number of guns were found.

The attack is the worst mass shooting in recent US history.

US President Donald Trump tweeted his “warmest condolences and sympathies” tothe victims and their families, and called the shooting “terrible”.

Sheriff Joe Lombardo described the shooting as a “lone wolf” attack and there was no information about Paddock’s motives.

“We have no idea what his belief system was,” he said.

Police say he may have shot himself.

Sheriff Lombardo added that police were now confident they had located a woman, earlier named as Marilou Danley, who was thought to have been travelling with the gunman before the attack.

A police statement said the shooting began at 22:08 local time on Sunday (05:08 GMT on Monday). Paddock was described as a white male from Mesquite, some 60 miles (100 km) north-east of Las Vegas.

Fire officials said 406 people were taken to hospitals.

People sheltered in hotels, restaurants and at Las Vegas McCarran airport.

A witness, Mike Thompson from London, told the BBC that he saw people running in total panic.

“One man had blood all over him and that’s when I knew something was seriously wrong.

“People were running and there was chaos.”

Concert-goer Mike McGarry told Reuters he lay on top of his children when the shots rang out.

“They’re 20, I’m 53. I lived a good life,” he said.

They survived.

Some flights were diverted after news of the incident emerged.

British tennis player safe but ‘in shock’

The country music festival had been taking place since Friday at several hotels on the Las Vegas strip.

Singer Jason Aldean, who was rushed off stage when the shooting started, shared on Instagram that he was safe but heartbroken and did not know what to say.

“Tonight has been beyond horrific,” he wrote.

“It hurts my heart that this would happen to anyone who was just coming out to enjoy what should have been a fun night.”

Nevada has some of the least stringent gun laws in the United States.

People are allowed to carry weapons and do not have to register themselves as a gun-owner.

Background checks are done when people buy guns, but they are also allowed to sell them privately.