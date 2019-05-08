Don't Miss
BREAKING NEWS: Arrest made in Castries Chinese restaurant robbery

By MERRICK ANDREWS, St. Lucia News Online staff reporter/editor
May 8, 2019

Police have made an arrest in connection with the armed robbery of Sea Town ‘Chinese restaurant’ on Brazil Street, Castries by two bandits on Sunday night, May 5, according to law enforcement sources.

One of the bandits was arrested on Tuesday, May 7 by Gros Islet police officers, sources have told St. Lucia News Online.

The suspect is from Corinth, Gros Islet and is believed to be the bandit who was armed with a firearm and only placed a towel over his face shortly after entering the restaurant, sources say.

The second bandit was armed with a knife and wore a greenish hoodie.

According to sources, the suspect hasn’t been charged but he remains in police custody.

Videos of the robbery, which was captured by security cameras, have gone viral.

The bandits got cash and beverage but did not harm the Filipino chef and the cashier.

A male customer who was in the restaurant dashed out seconds after he saw the bandits, leaving a child he had brought with him.

5 comments

  1. Poule Foo
    May 8, 2019 at 2:37 PM

    Yawn! Bail of $5,000. He will back on the block doing the same deviant stuff. Wash, rinse and repeat.

    (0)(0)
    Reply
  2. 🌎The shitstem is rigged🌋
    May 8, 2019 at 2:13 PM

    The worst part of the story is where a terrified customer run away leaving a hopeless little child behind.....what a coward!i certainly was not leaving without my child.

    (2)(1)
    Reply
  3. Anonymous
    May 8, 2019 at 1:49 PM

    good job police and citizens

    (2)(1)
    Reply
  4. bella
    May 8, 2019 at 1:41 PM

    Love to hear that

    (10)(1)
    Reply
  5. Dominic
    May 8, 2019 at 1:38 PM

    Now throw the book at him, POS. What a dumbass waste of oxygen. Make an example of this guy, and before anyone says anything, he ain't no good boy.

    (14)(1)
    Reply

