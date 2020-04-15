BREAKING NEWS: Another Saint Lucian overseas dies from COVID-19

Share This On:

(St. Lucia News Online) — Saint Lucia has lost another national in the diaspora to the novel coronavirus, COVID-19.

Dead is Craig Auguste, also known as ‘Shaq’ or ‘Baby Shaq’.

He was 32 years old.

He passed away on Tuesday, April 14, 2020, at a hospital in New York.

Reports indicate that Auguste, who is originally from Soufriere, had been living in Brooklyn, New York in the USA for some time.

Initial reports indicated that Auguste had underlying health issues prior to him getting infected by the virus, but a relative told St. Lucia News Online that he was healthy prior to him getting ill.

To date, at least 20 Saint Lucians living overseas have died from the coronavirus.