COURTS
SEABOARD MARINE now offers a new weekly service from Port Miami to St. Lucia. Call +1-758-458-1590 (local agents Superior Shipping) for info on cut-offs, departure, arrival, availability and transit times
BOSL

BREAKING NEWS: Another motor vehicle accident – Dennery

By SNO Staff
February 22, 2017

A motor vehicle accident has occurred near the gas station in Richfond, Dennery.

Reports are that a motor vehicle ran into a pole and several persons are trapped.

Their condition is unknown at this time.

The accident occurred around 9:30 p.m.

Emergency response units from Micoud and Dennery are on the scene.

More details as soon as they become available.

(1)(3)
Share40
Pin
Share
+1
Shares 40
Copyright 2017 St. Lucia News Online. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or distributed.

6 comments

  1. wow
    February 22, 2017 at 10:32 PM

    lol. Now that's more like the Lucia I know and their driving. How many vehicles have run into poles this year? Is it the road, the vehicle or the drivers? All I can say if one drives at 64km/h or 40 mph, have no phone in their ear or hand, no alcohol and a good vehicle not sure how they could run off the road. Anyways it seems people don't cherish their limbs anymore in Lucia. Drivers drive within the speed limit and put away those phones please.

    (3)(1)
    Reply
  2. Missy
    February 22, 2017 at 10:29 PM

    As far as my eyes could see there were two accidents in that area and both of them involved two vehicles

    (1)(2)
    Reply
  3. Mary
    February 22, 2017 at 10:28 PM

    Yahushua Ha'Maschiach, protect them 🙌

    (1)(2)
    Reply
  4. Anonymous
    February 22, 2017 at 10:23 PM

    3 occurred same location. Minutes apart

    (3)(1)
    Reply
  5. Anonymous
    February 22, 2017 at 10:22 PM

    3 of them occurred at that same location..

    (2)(1)
    Reply
  6. Sharon terrell
    February 22, 2017 at 10:21 PM

    My people its our 38th independence enjoy it not kill you'll selfs.The road not finishing stop makinf our roads dead end road,stop the speeding.I hope there is no fatalities.

    (0)(1)
    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.