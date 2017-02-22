BREAKING NEWS: Another motor vehicle accident – Dennery

A motor vehicle accident has occurred near the gas station in Richfond, Dennery.
Reports are that a motor vehicle ran into a pole and several persons are trapped.
Their condition is unknown at this time.
The accident occurred around 9:30 p.m.
Emergency response units from Micoud and Dennery are on the scene.
More details as soon as they become available.
lol. Now that's more like the Lucia I know and their driving. How many vehicles have run into poles this year? Is it the road, the vehicle or the drivers? All I can say if one drives at 64km/h or 40 mph, have no phone in their ear or hand, no alcohol and a good vehicle not sure how they could run off the road. Anyways it seems people don't cherish their limbs anymore in Lucia. Drivers drive within the speed limit and put away those phones please.
As far as my eyes could see there were two accidents in that area and both of them involved two vehicles
Yahushua Ha'Maschiach, protect them 🙌
3 occurred same location. Minutes apart
3 of them occurred at that same location..
My people its our 38th independence enjoy it not kill you'll selfs.The road not finishing stop makinf our roads dead end road,stop the speeding.I hope there is no fatalities.