BREAKING NEWS: Another homicide – twin brothers shot, one passes away

St. Lucia has recorded its 56th homicide for the year following the shooting of twin brothers Yohanz and Terhanz St. Marie in Balata Wednesday night, Dec. 27, according to law enforcement sources.

One of the brothers sustained a gunshot wound to the leg, while the other was shot in the neck and upper torso.

An ambulance transported the victims to Victoria Hospital.

St. Lucia News Online understands that the brother with the injuries to the neck and upper torso succumbed to his injuries on his way to the hospital.

The shooting occurred around 9 p.m.

The circumstances surrounding the shooting were not immediately clear.